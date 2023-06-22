Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance items: Handbags, sandals, more

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering an extra 25% off all clearance items. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on sandals, handbags, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Fleming Matte Convertible Shoulder Bag that’s currently marked down to $375 and originally sold for $598. The matte design features a bolder diamond quilting and an embossed bombé Double T. It’s available in two color options and it has a tonal chain that can be made short or long for added convienience. This classy bag will be in style for years to come due to its timeless design. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 positive reviews from Tory Burch customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

