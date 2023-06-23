Organize your Apple Siri and Alexa Remotes in elago’s holder mount at just $11 Prime shipped

A nice pairing with today’s Apple TV offer, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Universal Remote Holder Mount for $11.04 as part of today’s Lightning Deals. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will only be live for the rest of the day or until stock runs out. This one appears to carry a $25 price tag, but it more typically sells in the $13 range these days. Now at the lowest price we can find, today’s deal is 15% off the going rate and matching the 2023 low. This is the brand’s large remote holder, designed to neatly store Apple Siri Remotes, Amazon Alexa controllers, and just about anything else of that size and weight. It can be mounted on various surfaces using the optional and included 3M adhesive backing or the hardware you’ll find in the package – walls, the back of your TV, and more. There are also some small port holes along the bottom to run charging cables through. More details below.

A more sleek and relatively popular option in this product category to consider comes by way of the TotalMount Remote Holder. This one is designed to carry just a single remote and comes in at a lower $9 Prime shipped because of it. You won’t get the liquid matte silicone treatment we tend to see from elago, but it will get the job done for one controller much the same otherwise.

As we mentioned above, we are now tracking a rare deal on Apple TV HD down at the 2023 low as of this morning. It includes the all-new Siri Remote, access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services as well as the ability to bring Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality to your space for far less than the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip. Get a closer look right here while the price is right.

elago Universal Remote Holder Mount features:

When you purchase from elago you can expect quality design and products. Every single product from elago was created from scratch; from an idea to creating mold for production, everything is done in-house, so you know you are getting a product created for exactly what you need. Save time and money by choosing elago!

One of the most prevelant issues with remotes is that they get lost very easily. With the new elago Apple TV remote holder mount, you can keep your Apple TV remote and regular TV remote in one place. Never lose your remote again!

Two installation methods to choose from allows you to mount the holder onto any wall you like. Adhesive gel pad allows you to install on a flat wall or the back of your TV! Provided screws allow you to install the mount to any wall. Keep your remotes in the same spot everytime to prevent loss.

