Apple TV HD brings a HomeKit hub and Fitness+ to your TV with rare discount to $93 (2023 low)

Adorama is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on Apple TV HD. The streaming media player from Apple arrives at $92.99 shipped, dropping from the usual $120 price tag we’ve been tracking through much of the year. Sure, there were some clearance offers throughout last year that saw pricing drop a bit lower, but today’s offer is one of the first discounts in 2023 so far, and the lowest in months. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the new third-generation version, the preceding home theater upgrade arrives with a similar design but is now powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Those performance gains enable support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Though one of the big downsides is that you’re ditching the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is only available on the higher-end model. Regardless, this is the most affordable way to bring a modern tvOS experience to your home theater with the recently-refreshed Siri Remote in tow.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

