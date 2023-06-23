Echelon’s EX5-S smart fitness bike lets you stay inside and workout at new $763 low (Reg. $1,100)

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $803.29 $763.43 shipped. For comparison, you’d have paid $1,100 most of the year here, with today’s deal delivering $297 in savings. This discount is nearly $250 below our November 2022 mention, and comes in as the new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. If you’re not a fan of the summer heat, but still want to stay fit through the year, then this smart fitness bike is a great way to do just that. It packs a large 22-inch HD touchscreen display which is how you’ll interact with your new fitness companion. There, you’ll find a leaderboard, 24/7 access to both live and on-demand classes, and more. In fact, the display even flips 180-degrees for off-equipment cross-training. With two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out, there are 32 levels of “silent magnetic” resistance with an adjustable seat and dual-sided SPD compatible pedals with toe cages. Should you opt for the monthly membership (30 days are included for free) then you’ll be able to use those aforementioned classes which range from five to 45 minutes long and include workouts like endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides, and more. Plus, the membership includes a wide range of music to listen to while you work out. Keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor cycling bike, but not ready to drop over $800? Well, the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ditches the connected features that Echelon brings to the table for a much more budget-focused pricing, though it does have an iPad mount for you to watch content while riding. It’s also available at a vastly lower price on Amazon, coming in at $280 once you clip the on-page coupon, so be sure to give it a look if you’re on a tighter budget.

Use the latest Galaxy Watch 5 to keep tabs on your summer workouts. Currently on sale for the second-best prices of the year, you’ll find multiple styles of this premium smartwatch on sale from $229 right now. With a slew of fitness tracking features built-in, you’ll be able to track workouts on the EX5-S with ease as well as migrate to outside runs or walks once the weather starts to cool off.

Echelon EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

