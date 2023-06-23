Galaxy Watch 5 styles hit second-best prices of the year from $229 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Now that we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6, it’s making discounts on any of the brand’s previous-generation wearables a bit more enticing for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Amazon is ushering in some savings of that very variety today, dropping the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm GPS smartwatch to $259 shipped. Down from $310, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $51 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back at the beginning of May, and is the best we’ve seen in that month and a half. Also on sale, the 40mm GPS smartwatch rests at $229, down from $280 and also landing at the second-best price of the year.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As for how that shiny new Galaxy Watch 6 actually stacks up, the changes largely arrive in all of the areas that incremental upgrades typically land. There’s a faster Exynos W930 chip at the center of the experience, alongside a form-factor with thinner bezels. Samsung is also implementing a new quick-switch band. Otherwise, it’ll be practically identical to the model on sale above. At least in the form-factor department, as all of those changes mean that Samsung will likely be raising the price of its new wearable.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and another way to bring some exercise-tracking tech to your specific smartphone ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

