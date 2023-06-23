Samsung’s half TB PRO microSD with USB reader hits new $40 Amazon low, more from $13

Alongside deals on the new 180MB/s models (down below), Amazon is also now offering a new all-time low on the previous-generation 160MB/s Samsung PRO Plus microSD card with the included USB reader at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $55 these days, this is 27% off the going rate and a notable chance to land a half TB of miniature storage. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and comes in at $8 under Amazon’s listing without the bonus USB reader. It might not be as fast as the models on sale below, but it is a perfectly capable option for folks who aren’t in a hurry and comes in at $10 or more less. Protection against the elements, X-rays, and magnetic conditions alongside compatibility with a wide range of cameras, gaming rigs, smartphones, and laptops highlight the feature list here. Head below for more microSD deals.

Latest model Samsung PRO Plus microSD card deals:

These cards are great for plenty of the gear you already have as well as Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pro, which happens to now be on sale. Sitting at its best price ever, you can save $249 on the 16-inch pro-grade notebook packed with Apple’s M2 Pro processor, 8K HDMI output, and the SDXC slot on the side. Get a closer look at this deal while the price is right in this morning’s coverage and head over to our Apple hub for more.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

