Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls within $1 of all-time low at $2,250 (Save $249)

Closing out the work week, Amazon is offering some of the best prices yet on Apple’s new flagship 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. All of the savings start with the 512GB capacity model at $2,249.99 shipped. That’s $249 off the usual $2,499 going rate and marking one of the first discounts so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time low set just once before and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low. Then there’s the elevated 1TB capacity model, which now sits at $2,449, down from its usual $2,699 price tag to match the all-time low with $250 in savings attached.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Of course, those who don’t need the latest and greatest can lock-in an even better discount on the previous-generation M1 Max MacBook Pro. Delivering the same 16-inch Liquid Retina display noted above, this model comes with a nearly maxed out configuration backed by 2TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. Not to mention, you get to step up from the M2 Pro chip to the M1 Max configuration. So while it’s not the latest in Apple Silicon, you’re getting a far more capable machine at $1,600 off. It’s a touch more expensive than the lead deal at $2,499, but will score you an even higher-end machine.

Over at 9to5Mac, we already compared just what to expect from the new generations of Apple Silicon in our previous feature. So if you’re not sure which machine is right for you, that guide should help break it down a bit more. Though it really does come down to whether the latest machine from Apple is worth bringing home over a far more power form-factor.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the week that’s now coming to a close.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

