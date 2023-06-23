Withings’ Body+ Wi-Fi smart scale syncs wirelessly with Apple Health at 20% off, now $80

Amazon is offering the Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale for $79.96 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s deal amounts to 20% in savings. While it’s gone for as low as $75 so far this year, today’s deal comes in to match the second-best price of 2023, delivering the first discount in about a month. Are you looking for a more convenient way to keep track of your weight loss journey? The Body+ smart scale is perfect for the task. It pairs to your home’s Wi-Fi network to automatically sync weight, body mass, water percentage, muscle, and more to your profile. Once synced, your data will then transfer to Google Fit or Apple Health for easy tracking. On top of that, this scale is multi-user friendly and can store up to eight profiles with individual syncing accounts for each person. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a smart body scale? Consider instead opting for a kitchen scale from Etekcity to save some cash. It’s just $11 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and while it doesn’t connect to your phone over Bluetooth, and it won’t record body weight, you really can’t get around having a solid kitchen scale when it comes to eating healthy. You’ll find that this model can weigh up to 11 pounds and can switch between grams and ounces depending on what you need.

Speaking of your fitness journey, did you see the deal we found on Echelon’s EX5-S smart fitness bike? On sale for $763 right now, you’re seeing the lowest price it’s ever gone for and typically you’d spend $1,100 to score this fitness bike. With a 22-inch HD touchscreen and built-in smart features, this exercise bike is a great way to work out without going to the gym or stepping foot outdoors this summer.

Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale features:

Body+ is a Wi-Fi smart scale that features highly accurate weight (+-0.1kg), full body composition, and seamless tracking in the free Health Mate app (iOS8+ and Android 5+) to help you reach your goals. Syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

