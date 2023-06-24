ULTRALOQ U-Bolt smart lock with Wi-Fi adapter offers five ways to unlock at new low of $87

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, various sellers at Amazon are offering ULTRALOQ smart lock deals priced from $74. Our top pick comes courtesy of the official ULTRALOQ Amazon storefront, dropping its 5-in-1 U-Bolt Smart Lock with Bridge Wi-Fi Adapter to $87.20 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $119 and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, our last mention was $92.50 back in March. This smart lock offers five different ways to enter your home, including a keypad, fingerprint, auto unlock, shake to open, mechanical key, and your smartphone. Add to that the easy DIY installation, integrations with Alexa and Assistant, and included Wi-Fi bridge for remote access, and you have a solid smart home upgrade as summer vacations begin. You can give someone a temporary PIN code to use while housesitting and also have a dedicated guest code that you turn on and off at will so people can’t just come at random, too. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to smart deadbolts at Amazon, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. You might find some no-name options for less, but overall, you won’t find locks with this many entry options at this price. However, going without smarts could save you. For example, the non-smart Amazon Basics keypad deadbolt is $44 right now, though it doesn’t support fingerprint or smartphone unlocking.

However, if you’re okay ditching shake to unlock and the support of a physical key, then the Wyze Lock Bolt is a solid choice. Available for $45 right now at Woot in refurbished condition, we’re tracking a new all-time low on this 3-in-1 smart lock. It connects to your Wi-Fi network without the use of a secondary bridge, too, making it even more versatile and compact than today’s lead deal.

ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Smart Lock features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n). 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key. Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Compatible with Apple Watch.

