Wyze Lock Bolt offers three ways to unlock your door at $45 low (Refurb, Orig. $80), more

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering a number of Wyze smart home gear priced from $21 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Wyze Lock Bolt with Keypad for $44.99. For comparison, it goes for $80 in new condition on Amazon and today’s deal is actually the first price drop of 2023. You’ll find that the previous best price was back in December at $69 in new condition, for comparison. This discount delivers a new all-time low as well. This smart lock offers a lot for the price, giving you three different ways to unlock your front door. For starters, you’ll get the standard smartphone pairing here over Bluetooth which can automatically lock and unlock the door as you approach or leave. Then, there’s the PIN code, which allows you to give friends or family a code to enter your home. Lastly, there’s the fingerprint which can store up to 50 people’s fingers and makes it easy to gain access to your home. Ready to learn more about this smart lock? Our hands-on review takes a closer look to help you learn more. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can head below for more information.

When it comes to keypad deadbolts, let alone smart locks, today’s deal is among the best pricing we can find. For example, the non-smart Amazon Basics keypad deadbolt is $44 right now, and it doesn’t support fingerprint or smartphone unlocking. So, if you’re looking to add a new deadbolt to your home this summer, it’ll be hard to beat the value that Wyze delivers above.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide where all the other deals that we’ve tracked down this week. For instance, earlier today we found a selection of HomeKit-enabled smart plugs on sale from $10, giving you Siri control over a wide range of appliances in your home. You’ll also want to check out Wyze’s Smart Garage Door Opener with bundled Cam v3 while it’s on sale for a low of $40 as well.

Wyze Lock Bolt features:

Wyze Lock Bolt makes secure entry into your home faster and more convenient than ever before with a simple deadbolt replacement. Access your home in 0.5 seconds with the fingerprint sensor and store up to 50 fingerprints in the Wyze app. The backlit keypad is not only backlit at nighttime use, but also features anti-peep technology. If you’re worried about someone seeing you enter your code, simply enter random digits before or after your entry code and the lock will still open. Do and see more in the Wyze app. create codes, store fingerprints, view who came and when, if there were failed code attempts, send emergency one-time-use codes, set an auto lock timer, and even unlock/lock the door with Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!