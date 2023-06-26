Play ladder ball this summer with the family using Amazon Basics’ kit at 2023 low of $20

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Ladder Ball Kit for $20.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from an average rate of $30 lately, and going for as much as $47 this year, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price all-time. In fact, it’s only the the second time we’ve seen it at this price ever. Not sure what ladder ball is? Well, it’s a fun way to get the family outside this summer. Warmer weather is in full swing right now, and you’ll love getting outside and playing this fun game with friends and family. This setup is officially sized and comes with two sets of bolas as well, which includes six golf balls and six strings (three red and three blue.) It’s easily collapsible and can even be brought to the beach during the summer as well. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a ladder ball kit, then consider picking up this Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game kit that’s available for $19.50 on Amazon. This is another great way to play outside and will really put your accuracy to the test as you try to land the ring on the middle. It’d also be a great addition to ladder ball to really have a fun outdoor setup that’ll have plenty of fun for you and friends this summer.

Further upgrade your outdoor space with $50 off the popular Philips Hue Color Ambience outdoor lightstrip. On sale for $80 right now, you’ll find that this lightstrip is the perfect way to add some ambiance to your patio or porch. It’s weather-resistant, and even works with smart home platforms like HomeKit and Alexa for voice controls.

Amazon Basics Ladder Ball Kit features:

  • Easy-to-learn game offers interactive family fun
  • Includes 2 upright ladder-shaped targets, 3 blue bolas, and 3 red bolas
  • PVC pipes create target framework, which measures 22 x 26 x 38 inches each
  • Simple to assemble; lightweight; carry case included for easy transport and storage
  • Designed for 2 to 4 players; suitable for ages 14 and up

