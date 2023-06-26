Rare discount takes $50 off the popular Philips Hue Color Ambience outdoor lightstrip at $80

A rare chance to save on the popular Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Lightstrip has arrived. Courtesy of Amazon, the brand’s 7-foot weather-resistant lightstrip normally sells for $130. Now it’s being marked down to $80.32 shipped as only the second discount of the year. With $50 in savings attached, this is landing as the second-best offer in 2023 so far. It comes within $14 of the best price this year set back in March, and is as rare of an offer as they come. Perfect for bringing some ambient lighting to your patio now that summer has arrived, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation for expanding your setup outdoors. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7 feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for quite awhile now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal truly is as good as it gets for an outdoor smart lightstrip. Never mind the fact that you’re getting one of the best options out there for just $80, but other brands like Govee will charge you more and these alternatives lack the HomeKit control found above. So if you’re looking to bring some ambient lighting to your outdoor space for some added flair ahead of all those upcoming family get-togethers, cookouts, and late night patio hangouts, this is your best bet!

If you’re looking for color lighting smart home upgrades to be more of the indoor ambient variety, Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip is now on sale for one of the first times at $45. Dropping to a new all-time low from $60, this lightstrip has the unique inclusion of Matter support alongside all of its other Alexa, Assistant, and Siri prowess. Though now that the new work week is just starting off, our smart home guide has all all of the other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup that are selling for less than retail.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

