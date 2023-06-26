Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck XL with individual LCD screens falls to 2023 low of $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL 32-button Macro Keypad for $199.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $250, today’s deal actually comes in at a match for the 2023 low that we’ve seen only a handful of times this year. Our last mention was back in May, though it has hit the $200 price a few times since then. If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade your desk experience, whether that’s for gaming, streaming, or even content creation, the Stream Deck is the perfect tool for the job. It has 32 customizable LCD keys which can be programmed for a single-button trigger, to launch several programs at once, perform multiple actions, and even enter a folder for additional functionality. For instance, one press of a button could dim your room lights through a Hue plugin, turn on the Elgato Ring Light, launch OBS and your game, tweet you’re about to go live, and then go live itself. Another function, and this is what I primarily use my Stream Deck for, is video editing. Instead of memorizing keyboard shortcuts, just program them to the individual LCD keys and have a visual reminder of what each one does so it’s easy to go through and edit faster and easier than before. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 32 keys, the traditional Stream Deck at $150 on Amazon is a great alternative with 15 keys. It uses the same software and features LCD keys just like the XL model above, but at $80 less. However, you could also check out the CORSAIR K55 RGB LITE keyboard for $30 instead. While it doesn’t have customizable LCD displays, you’ll find that the macro keys of the K55 RGB PRO LITE are compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck software, which is where the real magic is found.

Further upgrade your desk with Logitech’s wireless G915 TKL mechanical keyboard that’s on sale for $178 right now. Coming in at a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked, this deal makes now a great time to cut the cord and make your desk cleaner than before. Going wireless with your keyboard will remove visual clutter from your desk and also make it easier to rearrange your desk.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

