Logitech’s wireless G915 TKL mechanical keyboard falls to new 2023 low at $178

Amazon is offering the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $178 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers a full $22 in savings. Not only that, but it also comes in at the best price of the year, marking the first time below $180 since it hit $160 back in December. While wireless mechanical keyboards are becoming more commonplace, the G915 is one of the OGs in that space. Featuring Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, you’ll find “pro-grade performance” here alongside up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. On top of that, Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC feature synchronizes across various products controlled by G HUB. The linear switches are smooth and quiet with a low actuation height. So, if you’re looking for a wireless gaming keyboard for your desk, then this could be a fantastic option. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a smooth place for your new keyboard to rest on, it’ll also also protect (and cushion) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $15 on Amazon, making it a budget-friendly solution.

Looking to save some cash while still getting a new keyboard at the same time? Well, the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL gaming keyboard is still on sale for $100 as we enter the new week. Normally $117, this marks the second-best price all-time for the keyboard that has a lot of premium features. Headlining the functionality, you’ll find the Apex 7 TKL has a unique OLED display which can showcase the currently playing Spotify song, new Discord messages, and more.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

A cohesive, motivating story around the product in about 100 words. Explain as much as possible in the simplest way possible. Explain technical terms. If using acronyms, then spell out as well. This should be written in paragraph form, not a features list. G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose. With a sleek, impossibly thin yet durable and sturdy design, G915 TKL brings gamers to a higher dimension of play. Dedicated volume wheel and media keys give you fast, easy control over video, audio, and streaming.

