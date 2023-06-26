Eve Water Guard protects your smart home with HomeKit and Thread at $74 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Eve Water Guard for $74.36 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you nearly 26%, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year from the usual $100 going rate. It’s $4 under our previous mention from the start of the spring and the first discount in 3 months. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well. Head below for more.

A far more affordable solution just hit the scene courtesy of another trusted brand on the market. We feature meross all the time here at 9to5Toys, and the brand just launched its new Smart Water Leak Detector. Selling for $25 right now with the necessary smart home hub to give it HomeKit support, this model clocks in at just 33% of the cost from the Eve version above.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week begins now that Monday is here, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

