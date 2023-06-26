Kingston’s 2,000MB/s portable SSD is one of the most affordable 4TB models at the $240 low

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable Solid-State Drive for $239.99 shipped. Originally launching at $500 and carrying a regular price between $350 and $385 across 2023, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and a particularly notable price for a 4TB solution that can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s – a 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable model at about half the speed will run you $245 right now, for comparison. You also would have paid closer to $400 for this Kingston XS2000 at this time last year. Alongside the up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, it also delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and a pocket-sized form-factor. Tested to be water and dust resistant as well as shockproof, it ships with a rubber sleeve for added protection. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

If the 4TB capacity is a bit overkill for your needs, the 2TB Kingston XS2000 brings much of the same value at a much lower price tag. You can currently land this one for $160 – a price drop we tracked back in early May that remains to deliver the lowest we have seen on Amazon. The same specs and design are in place here, just with the lighter storage capacity.

But if you can make do with a 1,050MB/s solution, we are also still tracking the all-time low on the popular 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD at $115. This is one of the most popular options among 9to5Toys readers and a more than capable solution for most EDC setups, home backup situations, and otherwise moving files and data around as needed. Get a closer look at this deal right here.

Kingston XS2000 4TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!