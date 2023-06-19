Here’s a another chance to score the popular 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD at the $115 low

While we are still tracking the 500GB model down at just $60, Amazon has now brought back its best prices yet on one of the most popular portable SSDs at 9to5Toys. You can now score the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped in all three colorways. This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of 2022 at Amazon and now carries a regular price of $170 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal marks only the second time we have seen this portable SSD solution down this low on Amazon and a great chance to scoop up the popular 2TB variant at the best price yet. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching last year, the T7 remains a solid option and comes in at $15 under the Shield model right now. Features include the same 1,050MB/s speeds alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C connectivity. You won’t get the rubber outer shell found on the T7 Shield, but it still provides 6-foot drop protection and shock-resistance. Head below for more details.

Alongside the rest of the portable SSD deals we are tracking, the offers we spotted last week that are still live on PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s models are some of the most affordable out there. Clocking in at speeds faster than the Samsung above, pricing on the EliteX-PRO has now hit new Amazon all-time lows starting from just $48 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Another notable way to save some cash and up your speeds is with the ongoing offers on CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSDs. And on the same note for internal upgrades, you’ll want to dive into this deal on Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD now that it is sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon at $100.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

