SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL gaming keyboard packs an OLED display and brown switches at $100

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $117 lately, today’s deal comes in at only the third time this year we’ve seen the keyboard fall to $100. In fact, this makes the second-best price all-time outside of a drop to $90 back in December. This keyboard offers a premium and high-end experience at your desk with a number of great features. To start with, you’re getting real mechanical brown switches which are tactile yet quiet which makes this ideal for mixed-use rooms. On top of that, there’s an OLED smart display in the upper right of this keyboard which can show various information from Discord messages to life left in a game, your current Spotify track, and much more. There’s also per-key RGB illumination, a magnetic wrist rest, and an aluminum build here to round things out. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a smooth place for your new keyboard to rest on, it’ll also also protect (and cushion) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $17 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

If you’re in the market for a new desktop as well, then consider HP’s Victus 15L that’s on sale right now for $600. Shipping in refurbished condition with an HP warranty, you’d originally pay $1,585 for this Ryzen 7/RX 6600 XT desktop that comes with 32GB of RAM from the factory. Perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming, this system is also upgradable in the future if you need more power, but ships with enough hardware to enjoy your favorite games as soon as it arrives. Then, check out our PC gaming guide for other deals and news related to your battlestation throughout the week.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Apex 7 TKL keyboard has mechanical switches for 50 million keypresses. Red switches are known for their consistently smooth movement from top to bottom without any bump, allowing for lightning-fast actuation. An integrated OLED smart display with on-board storage is your command center for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.

