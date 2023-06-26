Sony’s Dolby Atmos-enabled 3.1-Ch. soundbar sees first major discount to $448 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up the very first chance to save on Sony’s latest HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $448 shipped. For comparison, this soundbar typically fetches $498at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the first major discount that we’ve tracked. Before today, there’s been a drop of $1 and $2 in the past. Today’s deal not only saves $50, but also marks a new all-time low. This compact soundbar is designed to give you a room-filling experience when watching movies this summer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies as well as Sony’s vertical surround engine and S-Force PRO front surround features. You can customize the experience through the Sony Home Entertainment Connect App, and there’s even integrated UI and soundbar position flexibility if you have a Sony TV. Want to just listen to some music? Well, with Bluetooth and USB media playback that’s possible through this soundbar. It also supports HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind losing out on the 3.1 channels of audio or the Dolby Atmos support above, then consider instead Sony’s more budget-friendly S100F 2.0-channel soundbar. Available for just $98, this is $350 below today’s lead deal and will still deliver a better audio experience than your TV’s built-in speakers.

Looking for a more premium smart home upgrade? Well, Sony’s new 120Hz PS5-enhanced OLED Google TV is on sale for $300 off right now. Perfect for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 release, this TV is down to $2,298 and delivers a high-class experience at home. The OLED panel will offer inky blacks and vibrant colors, and the 120Hz refresh rate is perfect for gaming, too.

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar features:

The HT-S2000 soundbar delivers high-quality audio and an upscaled cinematic surround sound experience for all your content. Built for the Sony ecosystem, this soundbar solution is compatible with Sony SA-SW3, SA-SW5 subwoofers and, SA-RS3S rear speakers and integrates fully with BRAVIA XR™ TVs.

