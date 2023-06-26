Score Sony’s new 120Hz PS5-enhanced OLED Google TV before Spider-Man 2 releases at $2,298 ($300 off)

Amazon is now offering the first notable deal on the new 2023 model Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80L 4K Ultra OLED Google Smart TV at $2,298 shipped. Regularly $2,600 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is $300 off the going rate. Outside of a very slight drop earlier this month, today’s deal is the first solid deal we have tracked since it went up for sale in late April and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside exclusive PS5 optimization and visual enhancements to upgrade your setup before Spider-Man 2 releases later this year, you’re looking at a 120Hz OLED panel with with support for 4K/120fps, VRR, and ALLM alongside four HDMI 2.1 ports. Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services round out the feature list here alongside Acoustic Center Sync tech that “synchronizes the TVs speakers with the soundbar, reinforcing the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller vocals.” Head below for more details.

If the 65-inch OLED treatment above is overkill for your needs, you’ll want to scope out the price drops we featured this morning on Hisense Fire TV models that deliver 4K action to a room near you starting from just $300 shipped right now. Both the 50- and 58-inch models are now sitting at 2023 Amazon lows with HDMI 2.1 connectivity in tow. All of the details you need are right here.

Joining new lows on Amazon’s entry-level 2-Series models from $130, we are also now tracking the best prices yet on 2023 LG and Samsung 4K displays, including both LED and OLED variants. Starting from $698, there are several configurations marked down right with a number of LG variants coming along with sizable Visa gift card bonuses to sweeten the deal. You’ll find all of those and more waiting in our previous roundup and even more in our home theater hub.

Sony 65-inch A80L 4K Ultra OLED Google Smart TV features:

Exceptional OLED picture and rich sound in perfect harmony, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Billions of accurate colors and pure black make everything you watch and play come to life with natural hues and shades. Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the entire screen into a multi-channel speaker that follows the action on screen for a truly immersive viewing experience. Get detailed, responsive game play and feel the action all around you with Sony TV exclusive feature for the PlayStation 5 console. Auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.

