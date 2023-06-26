Waterpik’s ION cordless water flosser cleans your teeth with up to 100 PSI at 2023 low of $70

Amazon is offering the Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $100 going rate, today’s deal actually marks only the second discount of the year that we’ve seen at Amazon. Are you looking for a way to clean between your teeth without using traditional floss? Well, this is a great way to clean your pearly whites using nothing but water. That’s right, this handheld water flosser uses pressure to clean between your teeth. This actually can be healthier as it doesn’t push debris into your gums, and there are even 10 different pressure settings to choose from ranging from 10 PSI to 100 PSI. The removable 20 ounce water reservoir can run for up to 30 seconds at the slowest rate and there’s a built-in timer that automatically pauses at 30 and 60 seconds to help track flossing time. Keep reading for more.

Should you prefer standard flossing, but maybe want something that’s a bit more simple, check out Plackers. This 4-pack of 150-count is available on Amazon for just $14.50 Prime shipped. I’ve used Plackers for years and love how great they work for getting stuck food from between your teeth. Do remember though that when using something like Plackers, it’s possible to push food into your gums,.

You can further overhaul your morning routine by putting Withings’ Body+ Wi-Fi smart scale in the bathroom. It syncs wirelessly with Apple Health to keep tabs on your body metrics through the Withings app on your phone. On top of that, it’s discounted to $80 right now, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate too, marking one of the best prices we’ve seen all year.

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser features:

The Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser provides maximum performance with cordless convenience. Because there is no cord clutter or outlet needed during use, you can place ION wherever it fits best on your countertop. And with a 30% smaller size than traditional electric plug-in models, it is exceptionally compact and stores easily. ION delivers full-size cleaning performance and pressure, and its rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to 4 weeks per charge. It also features On/Off water control on the handle, 90 seconds of water capacity, a convenient magnetic handle cradle, and USB charger.

