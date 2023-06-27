Gerber’s ultra-compact Dime 12-in-1 multi-tool sees first discount in months to $23 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber 12-in-1 Dime Mini Multi-tool for $23.20 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $29, today’s deal comes in at the first price drop in months as well as the lowest price of the year. As an ultra-compact multi-tool, the Gerber Dime has a lot to offer in its compact package. For instance, there’s a pair of spring-loaded pliers with built-in wire cutters, as well as tweezers, bottle openers, a standard knife, as well as a package opener. All of this comes in at a closed length of 2.75 inches and it opens at 4.25 inches, weighing just 2.2 ounces. Plus, Gerber includes its limited lifetime warranty to ensure that you can keep this multi-tool for years to come. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a favorite pocket knife or multi-tool? Well, instead of that, it’s hard for me not to recommend the OLIGHT i3E EOS as something to add to your EDC. This light is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly flashlight that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

For a more premium knife, did you see Gerber’s copper-clad Affinity pocket knife that’s on sale for a new 2023 low at $41? The D2 blade is both strong, yet easy to sharpen and will retain an edge well. The copper scales will patina well through the ages, and it carries a similar lifetime warranty to today’s lead deal.

Gerber Dime Multitool features:

The idea is simple: always be prepared. The Dime is a mini multi-tool with an impressive list of features, ensuring you are ready for anything. This butterfly open tool fits on your keychain yet has 12 useful tools. Available in multiple colors and a bladeless version as well. We took the standard keychain multi-tool and made it better. In addition to stainless steel pliers, wire cutters, a fine edge blade, spring-loaded scissors, flathead screwdriver, crosshead driver, tweezers and file, the Dime includes a unique blade designed to safely cut and score plastic packaging and a bottle opener that is exposed even when the tool is closed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!