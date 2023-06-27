HP’s Omen 34c UltraWide 165Hz gaming monitor sees second discount to low of $380 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the HP Omen 34c 34-inch 3440x1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $379.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $480, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a new monitor for a solid deal, this is your chance. With a 1ms grey-to-grey response time and 165Hz refresh rate, this monitor packs an UltraWide resolution of 3440x1440p. The UltraWide resolution allows you to actually see more in most games, giving you a leg up on the competition. Do keep in mind it’ll be slightly harder for your GPU to drive than standard 16:9 1440p, so you might lose some frames in going from 16:9 to 21:9. The screen also has 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum and 90% for DCI-P3. For inputs, you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4 ports, with AMD FreeSync Premium in tow as well. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $35 there, it's low-cost and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

Don't forget about the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset that's on sale for a 2023 low right now at Amazon. Coming in at $77.50, you'd normally pay $97 for the gaming headphones with custom-tuned drivers. There's also a removable microphone and aluminum frame rounding out the package.

HP Omen 34c UltraWide Gaming Monitor features:

Get lost in the fun with the HP OMEN 34c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor. There is no better joy than escaping into the game. This moniter brings the immersion with the ultrawide 1500R curved screen. Quick performance and realistic HDR color with a sleek design looks, sounds, and feels great on your desk.

