HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset with custom-tuned drivers falls to 2023 low of $77.50

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $77.50 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you would normally spend $97 for this headset and today’s deal actually comes in at the best price of the year so far. Packing HyperX’s custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound tech, this headset is perfect for knowing exactly where the enemy is when gaming. There’s a bass adjustment slider, dual-chamber drivers, game and chat balance functions, and even an aluminum frame. Add to that the advanced audio control mixer and detachable noise cancellation mic with braided cable, and you have a full-featured premium headset here. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Looking for something that’s a bit more premium? Well, ASUS’ ROG Delta S Animate gaming headset has a built-in mini LED display on each ear cup so you can display emojis, messages, and more on them. Plus, there’s a high-res DAC, a built-in MQA renderer, and much more here. And, it’s on sale for $170, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset features;

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S keeps the best parts of the original, groundbreaking Cloud Alpha, but with additional enhancements and features. Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust the audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7.1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box.

