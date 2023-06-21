ASUS’ ROG Delta S Animate gaming headset has a mini LED display on each ear cup for $170

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Wired Gaming Headset for $169.99 shipped. Over the past few months, this headset has gone for between $230 to $250 at Amazon with today’s deal saving at least $60. On top of that, this deal comes in at $10 below the previous best price to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you looking for a high-quality gaming headset that’s packed full of features? Well, this is it. With a built-in MQA renderer, you’ll be able to play the highest-grade audio from TIDAL as well as enjoy high fidelity audio thanks to the high-res ESS Quad DAC which has a 130dB signal-to-noise ratio. On top of that, this headset has a customizable AniMe matrix display on each ear cup which delivers mini LEDs that you can program to show off various animations, live audio visualizations, and more. You’ll even find the ASUS AI noise cancelling microphone here that has a dedicated processor designed to “reduce over 500 million types of background noise” to further the premium aspects of this headset. While it’s wired, all of the additional features on top of being a premium headset here goes to justify the price. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

If you just need a spare headset for when a friend comes over, then don’t forget about CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC that’s on sale for a new low right now. Built with special technology to deliver a more immersive experience, the HS60 HAPTIC also packs a budget-friendly build at just $40 right now. So, if you need a wired headset to keep in the car, or just one for when guests come over, then this is a solid buy all around. Also, don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on setup upgrades this week.

ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset features:

The groundbreaking ROG Delta S Animate features amazing programmable AniMe Matrix displays on the ear cups, a hi-fi-grade ESS 9281 Quad DAC with MQA support for impeccable audio and an ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Microphone for clear communication. At only 310grams, it also ensures comfort with fast-cooling ROG Hybrid ear cushions, and USB-C and USB-A connectors bring multi-platform compatibility. Cutting-edge AniMe Matrix displays on each ear cup feature mini-LEDs that can be programmed to show off your style with custom lighting designs, unique animations and live audio visualizations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!