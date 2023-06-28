CRAFTSMAN’s 24-inch level is a must for making sure projects aren’t crooked at low of $10

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-inch Level for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for the same price at Lowe’s. Normally $15 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal comes in at 33% off and also delivers a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have a level at home, then it’s time to change that. It’s hard to make sure pictures are hung straight, TVs aren’t crooked on the wall, or that your new shelf will actually hold things up instead of letting them slide off without the help of a level. You’ll find that this model has a 180-degree rotating vial so you can check multiple angels, and there’s also a few fixed vials that are for vertical or horizontal leveling. Plus, being made from heavy-duty aluminum, this level is rigid and should be accurate for years to come. Keep reading for more.

If a 24-inch level is a bit much, have you considered picking up the 9-inch Amazon Basics model? This is great for tighter situations where you still want to ensure something is properly level. With three different vials for 180, 90, and 45 degree angles, there’s also a magnetic bottom to help the level stay put when you set it down on any metal surface. For just $8, it’s also a few bucks less than today’s lead deal too, making it a solid choice for your DIY tool bag.

Do you have other DIY projects on the horizon? Well, be sure to check out our tool guide for all the other ways you can save on tools and other gear this summer. For instance, we have WEN’s oscillating belt and spindle sander on sale for $161 right now. It’s a woodworking must-have, and you’ll find that it can even help with some DIY projects as well.

CRAFTSMAN 24-inch Level features:

MULTIPLE ANGLES & MEASUREMENTS: 180 ˚ rotating vial

ACCURACY: Level accuracy of 1 mm/M

EASE OF USE: 360 ˚ vials set directly into frame never need adjustment

DURABILITY: Heavy-duty aluminum I-beam construction provides rigidity and accuracy

