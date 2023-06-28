Early Prime Day savings take 50% off Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam at new low of $80

As part of its Early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now bundling its Ring Video Doorbell with its Ring Indoor Cam for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $100 just for the Ring Video Doorbell right now, with the added Ring Indoor Cam adding another $60 in value. Today’s deal saves a total of 50% and actually marks the best price we’ve tracked all-time for the pair. Starting out with the latest Ring Video Doorbell, you’ll find a 1080p HD video sensor which is ready to show you who’s at the door, when your package arrives, or even if a cute bunny is sitting on the lawn. The Video Doorbell will send you mobile notifications whenever someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensor. And, it can even be powered by a battery or your existing doorbell wires depending on what works best for your setup. Then, you add the extra value of the Ring Indoor Cam, and this becomes an even better deal. The Indoor Cam can be placed in your garage, living room, or even in an enclosed patio to keep an eye on your home whenever you’re on vacation. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, save even more when you opt for the budget-focused Wyze Video Doorbell. Available on Amazon for $40 right now, it saves 50% from what the bundle costs above while delivering a similar feature set overall. Just keep in mind that this won’t tie into your existing Ring ecosystem if you already own cameras from the brand, and it only gives you a single camera, not two.

Our smart home guide is the best way to find all the other great ways to save on connected gear for your house this summer. For example, you won’t want to miss out on the pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor which are on sale for $260 right now. Typically $330, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price of the year. You also won’t want to miss out on our Prime Day 2023 guide that’s already live. While Amazon’s big event doesn’t happen for a few weeks, all the early deals we find are in that guide, making it a must-see page to find all the ways you can save.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the satin nickel 1080p Video Doorbell (2020 Release) from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses a built-in rechargeable battery or your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

