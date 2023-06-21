Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2023 for July 11 and 12

Amazon today is officially spreading the word that its annual summer savings event, Prime Day, will be kicking off in July for 2023. This time around, the savings are right back on track with previous years, delivering the usual 48 hours of nonstop deals on July 11 and 12. Marking the eighth consecutive year of massive member-only sales, we detail everything you need to know ahead of time below.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially announced!

Over the past several years, Prime Day has been inconsistent as to when Amazon actually wants to hold its savings event. Now back on track, the online shopping giant is returning to its typical July timeframe for Prime Day 2023. This time around, the two-day event will officially kick off on Tuesday, July 11, and run through July 12. The savings will go live at 3 a.m. EDT each morning, as the retailer refreshes its Gold Box-style daily deals. As per usual here, every product category sold by the retailer will be getting in on the discounts, with many running through the entire event, too.

Save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Get up to 75% off an Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series and other exciting products with Invite-only deals, a new way for Prime members to request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out. Start back to school and college shopping now, with thousands of selections under $5, $10, and $20 ahead of Prime Day.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day celebration arrives after even more competition hit the scene in 2022. Amazon had to dish out even deeper discounts to compete with the sales events from Walmart and Best Buy, and we’re expecting to see that trend continue into the summer.

