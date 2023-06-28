Add a splash of light to your kitchen with this 3-pack of under-cabinet LEDs at $16.50 (50% off)

Lightbiz (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Under-cabinet Rechargeable LED Lights for $16.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 40GA4W32 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $33 at Amazon, today’s deal actually comes in at a full 50% off. That makes the lights just $5.50 each and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights mount underneath a cabinet, in a closet, or anywhere else you need a splash of light. There’s a built-in motion sensor so the light itself only turns on whenever you need it, which helps preserve the battery life. With stepless dimming, you can also set the brightness exactly where you want so that way it can keep any area lit exactly how you need it and not too bright or dim. There’s also a night mode toggle to not blind you when it’s dark in a room, which is a great addition. Keep reading for more.

Instead of LED strips like on sale above, pick up this 2-pack of under cabinet pucks for $10 at Amazon. While these won’t illuminate an entire countertop at one time, they’re still great for placing inside cabinets to help see what’s inside. Another good place to use these LED pucks are closets to help see clothes before picking them out to head into town.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, did you see that KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine is currently on sale for $212? It includes a milk frother and is regularly up to $400. This espresso machine will make your morning routine a breeze and provide you with the fuel you need to get ready to face the day, whatever it may bring. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen gear this summer.

Lightbiz Under-cabinet Rechargeable LED Light features:

These motion sensor cabinet lights contain 24 Pure White with 150LM ( 3 Lights in 1 Pack ) & energy saving LEDs, brightness and comfortable to illuminate dark spaces, never stumble in the dark. With passive infrared technology (PIR) , it can detect the motion of human to auto turn on in the dark or daytime. Sensor range:120°,10ft/3m, auto-off about 20s after no motion detected. Super saving energy! These under cabinet lights come with a remote control. There are 2 ways of adjustable brightness: ①50% brightness, ② Step-less Dimming: pressing the “+/-” button on the remote control. And it has Timing Function with: 10, 30, 60 or 120 mins. Also, you can directly use the built-in button switch to operate this night light bar.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!