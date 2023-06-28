KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother drops to $212 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother for $212.22 shipped. Regularly $400, this is as much as $188 off and the lowest price we can find. It has been selling most recently on Amazon between $280 and $305 with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low on the model with the Automatic Milk Frother included. Bringing that retro-modern aesthetic KitchenAid is famous for, this is the matte black model with stainless steel accents that comes with a portafilter, coffee scoop, tamper, steam wand, milk pitcher, and more. The dual smart temperature sensors designed to “ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso” are joined by a top-mounted cup warmer and the automatic milk frother attachment for at-home lattes and cappuccino. More details below.

But if you’re more concerned with getting some affordable iced coffee brewing at this time of year, this inexpensive Bodum model is worth a look. You’ll need to fill it up and let it infuse over night in most cases, but it is a far more affordable option than stopping at the coffee shop considering you can pick one up to under $15 Prime shipped.

Check out this one-day Gold box offer we spotted on Ninja’s 1,100W iced drink-ready blender while we are upgrading our kitchen capabilities. And then head over to our home goods hub for more. You’ll find deals on portable grills, meat thermometers, and our first look at the new Ninja Woodfire pizza oven. The latter of which brings pizza party action to the backyard this summer with an 8-in-1 cooking setup and that classic wood-smoked flavor. Get a closer look right here.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Getting the right temperature is key to making a great-tasting espresso – Dual, Smart Temperature Sensors ensure you have consistent temperature, so you can confidently make the perfect espresso at home, every time.

Prepare milk for delicious lattes, cappuccinos and more at the push of a button. The Automatic Milk Frother Attachment easily attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine for quality specialty espresso drinks at home.

Easier to use than traditional steam wands, the Automatic Milk Frother simply attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine and prepares creamy espresso drinks at the touch of a button.

