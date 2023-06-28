Razer’s refreshed Kishi V2 iPhone controller grip falls to new low of $78.50 (Reg. $100)

A new all-time low has just hit the Razer Kishi V2. Courtesy of Amazon, the mobile gaming controller for iPhone normally sells for $100, but now it’s dropping in price for one of the first times. Down to $78.50 shipped, you’re now looking at 21% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $11 under our previous mention from back in May and would be a notable chance to save in its own right just from how rare of an offer this is. But of course, hitting that best price ever status makes this a must-have for gaming on iPhone.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a Lightning port that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 14, whether you’re rocking the 14 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. Then head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with the previous-generation model, there’s extra savings to be had by going with the original Razer Kishi controller grip. Instead of paying closer to $80 for the versatile and upgraded design of the lead deal, you can outfit your iPhone with a more affordable gaming companion at just $51 on Amazon. There aren’t all too many differences, especially for those rocking older iPhone models. If you have an iPhone 14 series handset, going with the new V2 model is likely worth the extra cash for a more tailored experience, but previous-generation smartphone users will otherwise just be missing out on a more ergonomic design and some other slight refreshes.

While the Razer Kishi models above are some of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $12 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Razer Kishi V2 features:

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

