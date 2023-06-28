Prep to open Prime Day packages with finger-safe Slice ceramic knives on sale from $12.50

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon is wanting to give you safer and easier ways to open those deal packages. Leading the way is the Slice Metal Handle Ceramic Utility Knife on sale for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal comes in at 15% off and also marks the best price we’ve seen so far this year. If you’ve not heard of Slice yet, then let me introduce you to the ceramic cutter. While normal knives can be hazards to both children and adults, Slice utilizes a unique and patent-pending ceramic blade and edge which ensures that the knife can cut through tape with ease without cutting a finger. That’s right, this blade shouldn’t cut fingers. On top of that, the ceramic blade should last “up to 11 times longer than metal blades.” However, if you need another style of knife, head below to find all the Slice discounts that we’ve found today to help you cut through those incoming Prime Day packages.

More Slice ceramic knife deals:

If you prefer real metal to ceramic for knives, then don’t forget to check out Gerber’s copper-clad Affinity pocket knife which is on sale for $40, marking the best price of the year. With a D2 steel blade, it’ll be easy to sharpen as well as retain its edge well at the same time.

Slice Metal Handle Ceramic Utility Knife features:

The Slice 10490 Manual Metal-Handle Utility Knife has the feel of a traditional utility knife, with a thick, heavy texture metal handle for a comfortable grip. The 10490 ships with the thin, durable 10524 Utility Blade (rounded tip), and is compatible with the 10523 Serrated Utility Blade and the 10525 Utility Blade (pointed tip). All three blades feature our patent-pending finger-friendly edge that cuts effectively and is safe to the touch. Compatible blades : 10523, 10524, 10525

