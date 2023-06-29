Canon SELPHY Square iOS/Android Photo Printer hits Amazon 2023 low at $89 ($40 off)

if you’re looking to capture physical memories of your summer adventures this year, Amazon is now offering a solid deal on the Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Smartphone Photo Printer. Regularly $129 and sometimes as much as $149, you can now clip the on-page coupon to bring the price down to $89 shipped in various colorways. This is at least $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $10 under last year’s Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked this year. Designed to work alongside both iPhone and Android devices, it takes about 43 seconds to create wonderfully vintage-style square photos of your smartphone pictures (between 2.4 and 2.7 inches in size). The photo paper used features a special coating to protect against splashes and fading alongside a sticky back for scrapbooking and the like. Head below for more details.

You might want to use some of your savings to load up on the compatible Canon SELPHY Square printer cards. The 20-sheet pack sells for $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, making use of a fraction of your savings on today’s lead deal and ensuring you’re ready to print out memories as they happen.

If you prefer to archive and store your photos digitally, you’ll want to swing by our collection of discounted portable SSDs and HDDs instead including the popular SamsungT7 starting from $60. Still starting at one of the best prices ever, this is also one of the most popular models around and you can lock one in at the Amazon low right now in various capacities. Just be sure to scope out our review of the newer T7 Shield if you’re looking for the latest and greatest from the brand.

Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer features:

Print photos right from your phone or tablet – no computer, cables, or wires required

A special coating on each print protects against splashes, spills, and fading

Compact and Portable SELPHY Photo Printer

Print and Stick your Favorite Social Media Photos with the Paper’s Adhesive Backing

