Stay cool this summer with a regularly $100 36-inch Dreo tower fan down at $59 shipped

Walmart is now offering the 2023 model 36-inch Dreo Tower Fan for $58.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 41% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While you’ll find plenty of similar models over on Amazon, today’s Walmart offer is the lowest price we can find on any of the popular Dreo freestanding tower models right now. While it might not be one of the smartphone-controlled variants or the new 11-inch circular smart fan (currently 10% off on Amazon) from the brand, it does include a remote control and will keep you cool much the same otherwise this summer. You’re looking at a 36-inch oscillating blade-less tower fan with four speed options and four operation modes (normal, natural, sleep, and auto), all of which are displayed atop the unit on the LED screen for a modern touch. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a smaller tower model, this 14-inch variant from Vornado is also relatively popular on Amazon. It’s not quite as modern looking, if you ask me, and you’ll have to get up to change the speed and settings but it also comes in at $40 shipped right now.

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on this Simple Deluxe cordless floor fan at 40% off the going rate. But if you’re looking for a more intelligent way to monitor and control your HVAC system this summer and and beyond, the ongoing price drop like on the refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat is a solid option. Now going for $50 shipped via Amazon, or well below the standard $129 price tag on a new unit, you can get a complete breakdown of this deal right here and be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more.

Dreo 36-inch Tower Fan features:

Dreo electric tower fan with a compact design, you can easy to carry this fan to your bedroom, living room or elsewhere. The standing fan can provide a velocity of 24ft/s, effectively distributing airflow throughout the room. With 4 fan speeds and 4 modes, the 90° oscillating cooling fan can enhance air circulation through your space. This bladeless fan adopts a unique air-duct design with fluid mechanics and minimizes noise.

