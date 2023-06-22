Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat hits new $50 low in Geek Squad Cert. Refurb condition

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $49.99 shipped. Originally $129, and going for $100 on sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $50 below our last new condition mention and beats our previous refurbished deal by an additional $5. That makes today’s discount a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While typically smart thermostats can cost a pretty penny and run for $100 or more most of the time, this is your chance to score one at a relative bargain. This smart thermostat is compatible with most AC and heat systems as it works without a C wire in most homes. A great addition to any home over the summer, you’ll find that this smart thermostat can turn the AC up whenever you leave the house for work and ensure it’s properly conditioned before you return. Add to that smartphone and voice control, as well as having the reverse ability for automatic climate in the winter, and you have a full package of energy-saving capabilities here. And, in an expected move, the Nest Thermostat recently got updated with Matter integration back in April, bringing HomeKit compatibility into the mix. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Given how much you’re saving from the $129 MSRP, you might want to pick up a few accessories to fully outfit your new Nest setup. Nest’s official Trim Kit is a must-have if you’re pulling an old thermostat off the wall as it’ll cover imperfections or missing paint left behind. Another accessory that can help with your setup is the brand’s official Temperature Sensor which lets this thermostat change its heating and cooling settings based on the temp of specific rooms.

As we already mentioned, if you’re not a fan of refurbished gear, then you can score the same thermostat on sale for $100 right now at Amazon, down from $129. And, don’t forget that earlier today we tracked down a deal on the latest Nest Cam Outdoor, which is down to $260 at Amazon while it normally goes for $330. Then, to end things out, be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide to find all of the other energy saving deals that we’ve tracked down as we march into summer.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!