All-time low drops Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights down to $200, expansions at $60

Nanoleaf and its official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the very first chances to save on its new limited-edition Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These smart lights take everything our readers love about the modular HomeKit designs and apply a coat of slick black paint for a different look when hung up on your wall. Right now, the 9-panel Smarter Kit sells for $199.99 shipped, dropping down from its $220 MSRP for one of the very first times. It’s only the third discount we’ve tracked in the past several months and matches the all-time low as about as rare of a price cut as they come. Also matched direct from Nanoleaf.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Alongside the Smarter Kit that includes nine panels, Nanoleaf is also offering a rare chance to save on the Expansion Pack. This bundle gives you three extra Ultra Black Triangles and now sells for $59.99. That’s down from the usual $70 going rate that this package typically fetches, is the first overall discount we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Whether you want to build a larger piece of ambient wall art when paired with the featured bundle, or just want to add these into your existing Nanoleaf Shapes scene, it’s a more affordable option than the full starter kit.

We’re also now halfway through the work week, with a collection of other notable discounts on tap today in our smart home guide now that Thursday has arrived. Amongst everything else out there, the clearance discount on Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit is surely one of the best offers around, especially now that it has dropped down to $77 on Amazon from the usual $175 going rate.

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles:

You asked, we listened; the new release of Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are EVEN DARKER than before, for a true black-out look! Introducing the LIMITED EDITION Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit. Triangular light panels with a 360º black finish come with everything you need—including black mounting and power accessories—to create your own statement or accent lighting.

