Early Prime Day deals illuminate your yard with motion-sensing wireless Beams lights from $7

As part of its early Prime Day deals and everything else you’ll find right here, Amazon is offering a collection of deals on the Beams motion-sensing wireless lighting for both indoors and out. The deals start from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and deliver up to 50% in savings. These Beams lights make for a simple and hassle-free way to install lighting around your home, whether it be in closet ceilings, around the yard for security, across your patio for some summer night vibes, to illuminate pathways, and more. You’re looking at simple battery-powered solutions that don’t require any major electrical work alongside motion-sensing tech to preserve battery life as long as possible. Head below for some top picks from the sale.

Beams early Prime Day sale:

If you’re looking for some solar solutions, we just spotted a notable price drop on a 2-pack of outdoor solutions for $21 with 40% in savings. But if it’s some high-tech smart wall panel lighting, we are also tracing all-time lows on Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit sets alongside expansion panels starting from $60. Get a closer look at those right here.

Beams Motion Sensing LED Path Lights feature:

Wireless motion sensor LED path, step, or stair lights. Battery operated. No wires-attached anywhere.

Built-in light sensor with auto shut-off of 20 or 60 seconds to conserve battery life. One set of batteries will allow this LED light to have an average of 5000 activations.

Light coverage of more than 120-Square feet per fiture. Perfect LED Light for hallways, stairways, steps, bathrooms, bedrooms, closets and more.

Motion detection range of up to 12 feet away. Optics provide balanced LED light where you need it.

Power LED provides 35 lumens of bright white LED light. Weatherproof and UV resistant housing.

Wireless motion sensor activated path lights with 12-foot motion detection range. These LED lights can mount to a wall, deck, patio, or fence.

