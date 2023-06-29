Samson’s Meteor USB microphone upgrades your desk setup on a budget at new low of $32

Amazon is offering the Samson Meteor USB Microphone on sale for $32 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $43 for this microphone, today’s deal comes in with an additional 25% in savings and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of poor-quality microphone audio in Zoom calls or when FaceTiming friends or family, then it’s time to upgrade your setup. This USB mic plugs into your computer and is driver-free, so it starts working right away. There’s a 1-inch studio-quality capsule here, fold-back legs, and a cardioid pickup pattern to ensure that only the audio in front of the microphone is captured. With a 3.5mm audio jack onboard, you can plug in headphones for latency-free monitoring as well. Plus, the unique retro look of this mic will add a pop of fun to any home office decor. Keep reading for more.

If your computer doesn’t have USB-A ports, then you’ll need to consider picking up an adapter to make this microphone work with USB-C. For that, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A dongles is just $8 at Amazon. With two in the package, you can simply leave one always on the Meteor’s cable and have the other one available for whatever else you might need to adapt down the road.

Need a new webcam too? Well, maybe you don’t. Those with a Mac can pick up the Belkin iPhone MagSafe Mount which sets on top of your monitor and perfectly pairs with Continuity Camera. It even works with Apple TV for FaceTime calls and uses your iPhone’s high-quality rear camera as the video source. Right now, it’s on sale for $23, which is down form its normal $30 going rate and also marks just the second price drop that we’ve tracked since its release on Amazon.

Samson Meteor USB Microphone features:

Professional USB microphone with 1″ Studio-quality Capsule.

Fold-back legs provide optimal mic positioning and folds up for easy transport.

Cardioid pickup pattern captures the Audio in front of the microphone, minimizing ambient sound from entering the recording.

Smooth, flat frequency response of 20hz–20khz captures the detail of your voice or instrument.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!