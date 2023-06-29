Belkin’s iPhone 14 MagSafe Mount complements Continuity Camera for Mac and Apple TV at $23

Amazon is now offering one of the first times to score Belkin’s recently-released iPhone MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount. Now marked down to $23.33 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $30 going rate at Amazon. It’s only the second offer from the retailer and marks a new all-time low there, too. This is also $2 under our previous mention. Belkin’s MagSafe mount takes on a different form-factor from other models on the market, positioning itself right on your MacBook’s screen to serve as the perfect Continuity Camera companion. Apple first launched the feature in iOS 16, letting you leverage your iPhone and its stellar camera array to replace your Mac’s webcam. It has a small ledge that’ll rest perfectly on a MacBook display, with a fold out kickstand for using on its own when taking advantage of tvOS’s new FaceTime support. Take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $12 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

Elsewhere in the MagSafe stable, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 Charging Stand is now sitting at its best price to date. Clocking in at $109 from the usual $150 going rate, this model supports Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 with one of the more beloved form-factors on the market. Though if you want something even more unique, Anker’s 15W MagSafe Cube delivers the same 3-in-1 charging spec in a far more compact and portable solution that’ll let you take advantage of Apple’s smart display mode, too. It’s on sale for one of the first times and now rests at $127.

Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount features:

Turn your MagSafe-compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and later) into a webcam with the advanced iPhone camera system and Continuity Camera features of the latest macOS. The MagSafe-compatible mount ensures safe, reliable hands-free streaming or chatting. Rotate your MagSafe-compatible iPhone to either landscape or portrait. Mount your iPhone without interrupting other apps and videos.

