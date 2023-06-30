AirPlay 2 speakers don’t have to cost a fortune, Denon Home speakers on sale from $167

AirPlay 2 speakers don’t have to be expensive, at least not with these Denon Home deals on Amazon. The brand’s lineup of connected speakers are now dropping to the best prices yet courtesy of the retailer. Everything starts with the Denon Home 250 Speaker at $283.90 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at $215 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Connecting to your Wi-Fi or directly to your smartphone over Bluetooth, the Denon Home 250 offers up its internal audio array to devices in plenty of different ways. AirPlay 2 and Alexa support may be highlights, but there’s also HEOS multi-room audio support to pair this with your Denon home theater setup. It arrives with a pair of dynamic 0.75-inch tweeters, dual 4-inch bass drivers, and a 5.25-inch passive radiator that are all backed by the brand’s signature tuning. Throw in support for streaming your favorite tunes from the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, and other services, and this speaker is ready to serenade smart homes of all varieties.

Delivering much of the same feature set in a more compact offering, the Denon Home 150 falls to its best price yet courtesy of Amazon. This offer is down from its usual $249 going rate and landing at 33% off. Now resting at $167.46, this is far below previous $200 mentions and arriving as the most affordable AirPlay 2 speaker out there. There’s the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity that makes this well-equipped to handle listening of all kinds. It can stream tunes from your iPhone or Mac, while also integrating directly with Alexa.

If looks and sound are a bit more valuable than all of the smart home integration the Denon Home series offers, we just recently took a hands-on look at Marshall’s new lineup of III series speakers. These easily best out both of the models on sale, at least in the looks department, and are worth considering for your space. Though the company also just revealed its most capable Bluetooth speaker yet that packs one of the more featured audio arrays into a portable design. Marshall’s new Middleton may not pack the smart speaker features of the lead deal, but will serenade you with even more bass and clarity than its more portable Emberton counterpart.

Denon Home 250 features:

Set up your Home 250 over Wi-Fi network & HEOS app to enjoy seamless multi-room listening experience with the same song playing throughout the home, or different ones in every room. Featuring (2) dynamic 0.75″ tweeters, (2) 4″ bass drivers, a 5.25″ passive radiator & sound master tuning, the Denon Home 250 gives you clear highs & deep lows for an exceptional sound quality from a single speaker

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!