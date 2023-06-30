Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 packs 15.5 hours of battery for all-day workloads at new low of $800

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 i5/8GB/256GB Tablet for $799.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $1,100, the Surface Pro 9 has gone for $1,000 more recently over the past few months. Today’s deal comes in at $200 below that, marking a new all-time low and at least 20% in savings. As Microsoft’s latest tablet, you’ll find that the Surface Pro 9 has a lot to offer. For starters, you’ll find the 12th Generation i5 processor here alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which offers more than enough power for your daily office tasks like writing documents, handling emails, and being in Zoom meetings. Add to that the 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that’s “virtually edge-to-edge” and backed with 15.5 hours of battery life, you’ll find that this is a great way to work on-the-go as it’ll last all day and is ultra-portable too. But, the Surface Pro 9 also features Thunderbolt 4, which means you can hook it into a dedicated dock at home to convert it into a desktop with a monitor, peripherals, and even wired networking. Swing by our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re looking to make the Surface Pro 9 an on-the-go workstation, we recommend leveraging some of your savings to pick up the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that comes with the Surface Slim Pen mentioned above. Available for $201, this will make it easier to type at coffee shops, in the car, or anywhere else. However, for those who want to use the Surface Pro 9 at a desk, then we recommend checking into the Surface Dock 2, which can be had for $197. The ultimate pair is both the keyboard and the dock, but if you have to pick just one, choose the option that’ll let you get the most work done either on-the-go or at home.

Another option would be to pick up the brand-new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock that just launched yesterday. With a list price of $350, it’s already down to $280, which saves $70 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing up to 96W of charging, DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB-A ports, and more. All of this happens over a single cable plugged into your new Surface Pro 9, but it’ll also work with MacBook Air, Pro, or any other Thunderbolt 4-enabled system.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life[1] you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel® Core processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel® Evo™ platform.

