Satechi just launches its new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock today, now $280 (Save $70)

Satechi today is launching the latest addition to its family of Thunderbolt 4 hubs. Launching as its most capable solution yet for turning your MacBook into a full-fledged desktop machine, the new Multimedia Pro Dock arrives with a 16-in-1 design that’s packed with both legacy and future-proof I/O. And to celebrate its launch, Satechi is now taking 20% off. Right now, applying code TB4 at checkout will drop the usual $350 price tag down to $279.99 shipped. This is of course a new all-time low and the first chance to save on the just-released accessory.

Perfect for turning that new 15-inch MacBook Air or new M2 Pro MacBook Pro into a more desktop-worthy machine, the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is up to the task with 16 ports at your disposal. It connects to your machine with a single TB4 cable, which on top of handling 40Gb/s of bandwidth, can also send 96W of power to your host device. As far as ports go, you’ll find a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 slots, which can be used interchangeably to drive a pair of 4K60 displays. Gigabit Ethernet is right off to the side, which is joined by a USB 3.2 10Gb/s port and four USB 3.2 slots (of both the 10Gb/s and 5Gb/s variety). There’s some extra front-facing I/O for less permanent fixtures in your workstation, too.

By comparison, the new Satechi 16-in-1 hub is the brand’s most capable Thunderbolt 4 hub. There are two other options in the company’s stable right now, both of which sell for less. The standard Thunderbolt 4 dock clocks in at $300 and delivers a similarly-versatile build centered around 12 ports. It isn’t quite as capable as the all-new solution, and now does sell for more thanks to the launch discount. But if you’re looking to make out for less, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub from Satechi is your best bet with a $200 price tag.

This model ditches the approach of providing as many different ports as possible in favor a far more streamlined build that packs just five ports. It has dual 4K display output capabilities from one of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with 60W charging passthrough. This model might not be able to handle all your legacy gear like the new Multimedia Pro Dock can, but it’ll surely provide a more streamlined setup with that single cable vision in mind.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock features:

Power up with the new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock by Satechi. Meticulously crafted with creative professionals and content creators in mind, this 16-in-1 powerhouse has everything you need to spark innovation and power up productivity. Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock will transform your workspace and completely change the way you work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!