Samsung’s karaoke-ready LED wireless party speaker hits $150 Amazon low (Reg. up to $500)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Portable Speaker at $149.99 shipped. This model launched at $500 last summer and still regularly fetches as much from Samsung. It has since begun to drop in price at Amazon, most typically selling for between $248 and as much as $378, and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and has only gone for less once in the last year as part of a fleeting BuyDig sale. This model delivers some serious power to your indoor and outdoor parties this year with a 160W output alongside bi-directional audio transmission in a wire-free Bluetooth-ready speaker setup. Other features include IPX5 water resistance, 12 hours of battery life, festive LED lighting effects, and a microphone input to crank up some karaoke action this summer. More details below.

If the Samsung MX-ST40B tower is overkill for your needs or you’re just looking for something more portable, the JBL Flip 6 is a solid option. This one can still push out some serious volume considering the size and is a whole lot more portable when it comes to moving in and out of the house, to the beach, or throwing in your camping kit. Currently $30 off at Amazon, you can land one for $100 shipped.

We are also now tracking some solid price drops on Sony’s popular XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker. Alongside the first discount of the year at $48 shipped, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with the latest model. It will run you $10 more than the discounted models, but you can get a complete breakdown of the differences and what to expect to help you decide if the up-charge is worth it for you or not. Head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for even more as well.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Portable Speaker features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power…Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery…Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust…Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes…Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next.

