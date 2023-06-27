Sony’s popular XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker sees first discount of the year at $48

If you were intrigued by our review of Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker from last week but aren’t yet ready to pull the trigger, Amazon today is stepping in to offer a discount on the previous-generation version. The Sony XB13 Speaker arrives with the brand’s EXTRA BASS branding and now sells for $48 shipped. Down from $58, this is the first discount of the year at $10 off. It’s matching the all-time low and is the first time we’ve seen it this low since back in December of last year. Sony’s now previous-generation XB13 speaker arrives with a compact and portable build that’s backed by 16 hours of playback on a single charge. It’s sealed with an IP67 water-resistance rating for tagging along to the beach or pool this summer, and even has an integrated strap for placing it just about anywhere. Below we break down how it compares to the newer XB100, but the long and short of it is that the $10 difference in price gets you better audio performance with Sony’s latest. If you can live with that, the savings are easily worth it for such a fun form-factor. Otherwise, get all of the details down below.

As for how the two portable speakers from Sony compare, both of these come housed within a simialr form-factor. The newer XB100 comes in some different colors than its predecessor, but the lead deal still packs the same IP67 water-resistance rating as the newer edition. It does lack the grooved exterior that we touched on in our review last week, too. Some of the biggest differences are in the sound department, with Sony packing a far more capable audio array into the newer speaker. That isn’t to say that the XB13 on sale above sounds bad by comparison, but it doesn’t have the same clarity as its XB100 counterpart. So for the $10 difference in price, it largely just comes down to whether or not you can live without as balanced audio.

But if you’re looking for an even flashier way to rock out this spring, be sure to have a look at the latest from another brand. JBL just launched its new Pulse 5 speaker, which rocks a portable design and some even more interesting flare. Alongside the booming audio array are some LEDs that give the whole speaker a lava lamp-inspired design that should have no problem capturing some attention during hangouts or parties over the next few months. I was a big fan of its looks and performance in my hands-on review, too.

Sony XB13 Speaker features:

Enjoy big sound with the super-compact SRS-XB13 wireless speaker, featuring EXTRA BASS™, an updated IP67 waterproof and dustproof design1,2, and up to 16 hours of battery life.3 Small enough to fit in a bag or cupholder, the XB13 also features a multiway strap to take it with you everywhere you go.

