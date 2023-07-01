Ember’s steel temperature control Smart Mug 2 down at $98 (Reg. $150), more from $70

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. One of the highlight deals has the Smart Mug 2 metallic collection models marked down to $97.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we do see the standard black model go for a less here and there, alongside some very limited and fleeting offers on the larger 14-ounce variant at under $90, the metallic stainless steel collection models, which includes the stainless steel, copper, and gold colorways, don’t drop as low or go on sale as often – today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a connected drinking vessel that allows users to precisely control the heat of the contents, keeping your coffee and tea at an ideal temperature for folks that like to nurse a hot cuppa for hours. It runs wirelessly on its own for up to 80 minutes but can essentially function all day long with the included Qi-style charging coaster. The companion app on your smartphone also allows you to adjust the customizable LED color on the mug. Today’s Woot offers include a full 1-year manufacturer warranty too. Head below for more deals and details.

At least for me, Ember is the most elegant option in the smart, connected mug game. There are some other options that sell for less, but they almost never present as clean a design as the Ember models. One option, however, that comes pretty close is the Nextmug – it looks pretty good and you can score the larger 14-ounce model for $69.99 shipped right now. That’s $30 under the going rate and the second-best price we have ever tracked. It also features a similar temperature control experience with a ceramic matte finish covering a stainless steel design.

Then swing by our home goods and smart home hubs for more. The latter of which is filled with additional deals to make your living space a more intelligent one, from smart plugs and lighting to cameras, speakers, and more including an all-time low on Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights at $200 and expansion kits at $60.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

Hand Wash Only: An updated scratch-resistant coating is safe to hand wash; Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep

