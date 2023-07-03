Score some affordable backup space at $13/TB: Seagate 16TB HDD hits $210 Amazon low

While it’s certainly not going to be able to keep up with the speeds on something like the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD we spotted on sale this morning, if you’re looking for some affordable backup storage today’s deal on the Seagate Expansion External Hard Drive is worth a look. Amazon is now offering the 16TB model down at $209.99 shipped. This model launched a couple years ago at a whopping $600 and since dropped down in to the $250 range at Amazon over the last several months. Our previous mention had it down at $230, but you can now score a new Amazon all-time low and 16TB of storage space at just over $13 a pop. These high-capacity hard disk options can be a great way to land some economical backup and archival storage for photos, vacation/family videos, documents, and much more at well below the price of a portable SSD – $13 per TB or something closer to $50 per TB. Needless to say, if the slower speeds and USB 3.0 connectivity are a worthy trade off for your needs, this can be a handy and affordable way to bring home some Time Machine or general storage space. Head below.

While it’s not going to bring the per TB price down nearly as low as the model above, you can land 6TB of HDD space at around $118 shipped on Amazon right now. This Seagate model delivers on a similar experience as the variant featured above, but with a more compact form-factor.

While we are talking Seagate and with the release of Bethesda’s highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG on the horizon, be sure to check out the new Seagate Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and Hubs if you haven’t yet – they look amazing. And as we mentioned above, if you’re after something that favors speed over capacity, the Samsung portable SSD deals we are tracking from $70 are where you need to be. There are a couple models both sitting at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon right here.

Seagate Expansion 16TB External HDD features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!