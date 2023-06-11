Seagate unveils new Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and Hubs today

Immediately following today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda’s first new game universe in 25-years was on full display and Seagate has now unveiled its new special edition Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub for Xbox. Following in line with the previously available Halo models and even these sweet Star Wars and Spider-Man variants featuring painterly renderings and matching LED glow lighting, Seagate is now teaming up with the folks at Bethesda to launch new drives “commemorating the explorers from Constellation.” Head below for more details on the new Seagate Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub.

New Seagate Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub

Officially licensed from Bethesda and featuring exclusive artwork inspired by the new sci-fi RPG, the new Seagate Starfield Game Drive and Game Hub “display a design that [is] pulled directly from the Settled Systems of Starfield.”

Available with as much as 5TB of capacity, the new Starfield Game Drive is “lightweight in design” with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 support so it does not require a separate power cord. Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, much like the GameHub variant, they are both “easily installed through Xbox OS in under two minutes so gamers can launch into action.”

The Game hub is much of the same but with some additional I/O potential to expand your setup and power other game peripherals. More specifically, you’ll find front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports alongside the ability to stand the unit up in both vertical or horizontal orientations.

As of right now (these Starfield Game Drives are being unveiled for the first time right now), there’s isn’t a ton of details in the press release on the actual capabilities of the RGB implementation, but if it is anything like the aforementioned special edition models, there won’t be any customization functionality here.

Seagate Starfield Game Drive is available for pre-order today at 2TB and 5TB capacities at $109.99 and $169.99, respectively. The Game Hub is only available in an 8TB model and retails for $239.99. Both models are live for pre-purchase today with “wide availability in September” and include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services with a one-year limited warranty.

Here’s all of the latest on Starfield and be sure to check out more of the big summer showcase events below:

