WD_BLACK’s prev-gen PS5 SSDs bring the value and speed: 1TB at $90 Amazon low, more

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $89.99 shipped. This one started life last summer with a $180 MSRP and has carried a regular price closer to $125 for most of this year. Our last mention had this model down at $110 and it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. You will also find the 2TB version back down at the $169.99 shipped Amazon low for the first time after dropping that low at the end of last month. As you likely know, WD updated its officially licensed PS5 internal SSD lineup with the new SN850P recently and we are already seeing solid price drops. The SN850P clocks in at a touch faster, rated at 7,300MB/s compared to the 7,000MB/s on the SN850, but it is also a more expensive endeavor starting from $130 shipped on sale. Joining the PlayStation-themed blue LED, the previous-generation models features the built-in heatsink Sony requires to help maintain performance alongside the compatible M.2 form-factor and remains a perfectly capable upgrade at a lower price point. More details below.

One thing to keep in mind here is the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X model. If you are indeed looking to upgrade a PS5 with 2TB of storage space, the deal we are still tracking at $143 shipped is a better value than the SN850 line. But that only applies for folks who don’t mind using the WD drives that are compatible with both PC and PS5 without the official Sony seal of approval.

But if you’re looking to crank up the speeds even more, ongoing discounts on Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD are where it’s at. This model is ready for both PC battlestations and PlayStation 5, coming in at even faster than all of the models mentioned above including the new SN850P. You will, of course, pay a bit more for that, but both the 1TB and 2TB variants are sitting at Amazon all-time lows starting from $100 shipped right now. Get a closer look right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!