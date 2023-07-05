Govee’s smart multi-color nightstand lamp with sleep noise machine now 38% off at $50, more

We have spotted some solid price drops on Govee’s smart connected tablet lamps today. First up, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Night Light for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This regularly $100 smart lamp more typically sells on Amazon for $80 these days after launching there at the end of 2022. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and we have only seen it drop this low a couple times since release. You’re looking at a hybrid nightstand companion that delivers customizable RGBIC ambient light, alongside an integrated sleep sound machine, alarm clock features, and a Bluetooth speaker in one egg-shaped unit. You’ll find 21 built-in sounds to choose from on the sleep machine side of things, 54 animated scene modes for the multi-color lighting (you can tap the top of the unit for various lighting effects), the ability to stream songs over Bluetooth from your smart devices, and it ships with the charging base. Like most Govee smart lighting solutions, the companion app allows for a series of user customizations – you can even leverage the unit’s finger sketch mode to effectively design your own light patterns and the like. More deals and details below. 

The Govee Amazon storefront is also offering a price drop on its more vertically-oriented RGBIC Smart Table Lamp at $49.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one is now within $3 of the Amazon all-time, having regularly fetched $60 all year long. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention on the smart, connected multi-color lighting solution. You’ll find the same finger sketch feature as detailed above, alongside a series of lighting scenes, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command integration, and music sync options – there’s no sleep machine or built-in speaker on this model however. 

Make sure you check out the ongoing deal on the new Matter-equipped HomeKit Govee lightship at $48. But for a more affordable smart and fun lighting solution for the kids, Amazon’s early Prime Day smart home deals are now live from $13 and you’ll find the Echo Glow lamp marked down to a notable $17 Prime shipped. Dive in right here and swing by our smart home hub for more deals. 

Govee RGBIC Smart Night Light features:

  • Rich in Features: The Govee night light is an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, Bluetooth speaker, sunrise alarm clock in one device. Experience in-depth features via Govee Home App. The suitable gift for baby.
  • Soothing White Noise: Unwind with white noise to lull your baby to sleep. Choose from 21 sounds for maximum relaxation. This baby sound machine provides a more soothing bedtime for kids, and also works as a sunrise alarm clock to gently wake kids up.
  • Exquisite RGBIC & Sence Modes: With Govee’s RGBIC technology, 54 animated scene modes are designed to captivate your children and pique their curiosity. Works with Alexa & Google Assistant for hands-free control of colors, brightness, and effects.
  • Music Sync & Gaming Mode: Make your lights dance along with the rhythm of the music. In gaming mode, each tap on this egg night light brings a different lighting effects. Enhance the atmosphere of the nursery room with exciting baby RGBIC table lamp.

