Amazon smart home from $13: Rare $28 low on no-touch soap dispenser, thermostat, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomePrime Day 2023
43% off From $13

Amazon is launching loads of new early Prime Day deals today and next up is its in-house smart home gear. Including some of the best prices of the year on its smart thermostats, we are also tracking offers on its intelligent connected plug, the Echo Glow lamps for kids, and a very rare deal on the non-contact, motion-sensing Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. The latter of which was a hit during the height of Covid for obvious reasons and is now down at one of its best prices ever with a $27.99 shipped listing. This one carried a regular price of $55 through most of 2022 before settling out at $35 since May of last year. From that point on we haven’t seen a single deal and now’s your chance to score one for even less. It is essentially a smart Alexa-connected soap dispenser with a non-contact setup to maintain hygiene and a 20-second light-up timer to help you and the kids make sure you’re doing the job right. You can control how much soap you get depending how far you hold your hands from the dispenser and it will even connect with your Echo speakers “to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more of the early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals. 

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals:

Speaking of early Prime Day smart home deals, this morning we saw a host of the affordable Blink cameras and lighting drop in price with options starting from $17. Just before that, we covered Amazon’s early Ring offers including 2023 models and new all-time lows on video doorbell solutions, the Stick Up cams, full-on alarm systems, and more from $30

Head over to our smart home and Prime Day 2023 deal hubs for more. 

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser features:

  • Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.
  • Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.
  • Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.
  • Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ductless AC units now up to $550 off in New Green Deals...
PNY delivers notable bang for your buck with new lows o...
Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with these simple tri...
Amp up your cocktails with fresh juice: Breville Founta...
New 2023 lows land on latest Echo speakers ahead of Pri...
Govee’s smart multi-color nightstand lamp with sl...
Kindle 16GB Paperwhite Kids at $105 low ($65 off), Kind...
9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2023 – Save Apple’s 15W...
Load more...
Show More Comments