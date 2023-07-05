Amazon smart home from $13: Rare $28 low on no-touch soap dispenser, thermostat, more

Amazon is launching loads of new early Prime Day deals today and next up is its in-house smart home gear. Including some of the best prices of the year on its smart thermostats, we are also tracking offers on its intelligent connected plug, the Echo Glow lamps for kids, and a very rare deal on the non-contact, motion-sensing Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. The latter of which was a hit during the height of Covid for obvious reasons and is now down at one of its best prices ever with a $27.99 shipped listing. This one carried a regular price of $55 through most of 2022 before settling out at $35 since May of last year. From that point on we haven’t seen a single deal and now’s your chance to score one for even less. It is essentially a smart Alexa-connected soap dispenser with a non-contact setup to maintain hygiene and a 20-second light-up timer to help you and the kids make sure you’re doing the job right. You can control how much soap you get depending how far you hold your hands from the dispenser and it will even connect with your Echo speakers “to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more of the early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals.

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals:

Speaking of early Prime Day smart home deals, this morning we saw a host of the affordable Blink cameras and lighting drop in price with options starting from $17. Just before that, we covered Amazon’s early Ring offers including 2023 models and new all-time lows on video doorbell solutions, the Stick Up cams, full-on alarm systems, and more from $30.

Head over to our smart home and Prime Day 2023 deal hubs for more.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser features:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!